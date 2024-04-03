Woman arrested after video showed her throwing bricks on parked cars

Video posted to social media shows a woman randomly throwing large bricks at cars, causing major damage.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows the woman getting out of her car with a brick in her hand. She walks up to a parked car and throws the brick at the windshield. She appears to pick up the brick then walks back to her car and drives off.

The woman was seen committing this act of vandalism in Venice, West LA and Burbank.

According to Burbank Police, the vandal damaged three cars earlier this week in the 2200 block of N. Brigthon St. In all cases, she threw a brick at their windshield.

SUGGESTED:

It's unclear if the woman had any connection or knew the car owners.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the woman has been arrested. Her identity has not been released.