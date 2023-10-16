Shooting reported at Torrance pumpkin patch

A shooting investigation is underway after a woman opened fire at a pumpkin patch in Torrance.

It happened Sunday around 8:12 p.m. at a pumpkin patch lot located at Del Amo Circle East and Carson Street, according to police.

An investigation revealed a woman fired a shot at the location and ran away from the area.

Responding officers were able to locate the woman and recover the firearm used.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.

Authorities said this has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence indicating anyone else was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.