Alleged home invasion robber shot in Hollywood Hills

A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills took matters into her own hands after someone attempted to break into her home, authorities said.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive in the Beachwood Canyon community.

The homeowner told LAPD investigators she first saw the suspect in her backyard before he made his way to one of her doors and attempted forcible entry. She asked the suspect to leave, but he apparently refused.

She continued to feel threatened after the suspect reached into his pocket and she thought he was getting out a weapon. That’s when the homeowner opened fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The homeowner has not been detained in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.



