Elderly woman shoved to ground in Irvine fractures arm, suspect arrested

A man was arrested in Irvine Sunday after he allegedly shoved an elderly woman to the ground while she was walking her dog, and community members jumped in to help.

Matthew Christopher Tye, 47, was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on charges of felony elder abuse and felony battery charges, Irvine Police announced.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 15. Police said an 81-year-old woman was walking her dog near Dupont Drive and Scholarship. As she was crossing the street, her dog stopped to relieve herself.

That's when police said Tye, who was driving through the area, got upset that the woman and her dog were in the road, and yelled at her as he drove by. The two exchanged words, then police said Tye stopped, got out of his car, and pushed the woman to the ground.

The woman fractured her arm and dislocated her shoulder in the fall, authorities said.

Nearby residents jumped in to help the woman, police said, and gave responding officers enough information to identify Tye.