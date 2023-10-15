Car crashes into San Bernardino home, starting fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Fire

An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a San Bernardino home overnight, starting a fire that ended up destroying the home.

According to authorities, the Kia crashed into the home in the 3100 block of Casa Loma Drive Sunday just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes. No one was inside the home.

Authorities said the driver ran away from the scene before authorities arrived.

The home sustained major damage and is now uninhabitable, authorities said.

Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

Right now authorities are looking for the driver who crashed into the home.

No other information was immediately available.