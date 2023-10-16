Man gunned down in Duarte neighborhood

Los Angeles County homicide detectives were investigating after a man was gunned down in a Duarte neighborhood early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the 1000 block of Kellwil Way, located near the intersection of East Duarte Road and Buena Vista Street, just before 1:45 a.m.

Arriving deputies found the man suffering from apparently gunshot wounds in the upper torso. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by LA County firefighter paramedics.

A description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was not available.

The LASD was investigating a deadly shooting in Duarte that happened on Oct. 16, 2023.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to LA Crime Stoppers.