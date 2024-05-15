California DMV opening first 'Express' office

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening a first-of-its-kind "Express" office in Murrieta.

According to DMV officials, the Express office is meant to "better service customers in Riverside County."

It is opening at 27890 Clinton Keith Road, Suite F, at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

The Express office will offer limited DMV services, including accepting applications for original ID cards, but services such as applying for an original driver’s license and behind-the-wheel drive tests will need to be conducted at a full-service field office.

No appointments will be offered; all customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, the office will be cashless, only accepting credit and debit cards for payment.

The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays the office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is a full list of transactions that can be made at the office: