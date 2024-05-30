Expand / Collapse search

Woman mistakes gas for brake, crashes SUV into home

Updated  May 30, 2024 10:57am PDT
UPLAND, Calif. - Dramatic images show the aftermath of an SUV crashing into a home in Upland. 

The photos, shared by the Upland Police Department, show a black Durango partially inside the kitchen of a single-story home.

According to police, the driver - who was unlicensed - was helping a family member move their vehicle on their property when she mistook the gas for the brake and collided into the home.

No one was in the kitchen at the time of the crash, and no one was injured, police said. 

No other information was immediately available. 


 