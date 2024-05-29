LASD patrol car goes airborne, flips after being hit by vehicle in Santa Clarita

Dashcam video shows the moment a vehicle slammed into an LA County Sheriff's deputy patrol car.

The crash happened just after noon Wednesday at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Rd. and Bouquet Canyon Rd. in Santa Clarita.

The video shows the patrol car driving through the intersection along Bouquet Canyon, when it's T-boned by another car traveling along Newhall. The collision sends the cruiser airborne, spinning it around 180 degrees and sending it rolling at least twice.

The deputy's vehicle somehow managed to land upright. Multiple people who witnessed the crash jumped in to help the deputy. They were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. According to reports from the scene, two others were also injured in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the collision.