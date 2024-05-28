Good Samaritans claim they pulled woman from car after South LA crash

Two men claimed they broke the window of a recked car to rescue a woman after a scary crash in South Los Angeles Monday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. 86th Place and Main Street. Two cars collided, with one of the cars then crashing into a parked car. Video from the scene showed massive front-end damage to at least one of the cars.

Two men who were at the scene of the crash said they jumped in to help, breaking the window of one of the cars to unlock the door and get a woman out.

"I hit it a couple of times, then he does the big blow, he breaks it open," said one man. "And then afterward, I reach in, I cut my hand. When we unlocked the door, the sister was able to get out, so she got out."

SUGGESTED: Person pinned to wall by SUV dies in South LA

The witnesses said that two women who got out of the other car were "mad and furious" but didn't appear injured. There were no other apparent injuries, apart from the man who said he cut his finger helping to open the door of one of the vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said all the people involved in the crash left the scene before they could be interviewed.