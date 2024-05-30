Homeless man seen on video throwing rocks onto 110 Freeway

A motorcyclist crashed and cars were damaged after a man experiencing homelessness allegedly threw rocks onto the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, and it was all caught on camera.

Dramatic video from the scene shows the suspect in action as he threw rocks onto the northbound side of the 110 Freeway from the shoulder near 23rd Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

One of those rocks eventually hit a passing motorcyclist, causing him to crash. Officials said the rider was able to avoid serious injuries.

After the motorcyclist went down, the suspect was last seen on video walking away going eastbound on 23rd St. from Figueroa St.

A homeless man was caught on camera throwing rocks onto the 110 Freeway in downtown LA. (ONSCENE.TV)

The debris also caused multiple flat tires on the freeway. At least two drivers in the area were seen pulled over on the shoulder waiting for roadside assistance.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact (424) 551-4000.