Woman killed after driver hits cars, pedestrians in downtown Long Beach

A woman was killed Saturday evening and at least one person was in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle driven by a man in the Pike retail-entertainment area of downtown Long Beach.

The vehicle struck multiple vehicles and pedestrians in a crosswalk at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Laurie Barajas told City News Service.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and multiple victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, including one in critical condition, Barajas said.

SUGGESTED: Teen riding bike to school hit and killed by big rig in Santa Clarita

The flow of traffic was impacted along Shoreline Drive between Chestnut and Pine avenues during the investigation, she said.