Teen riding bike to school hit and killed by big rig in Santa Clarita

A Santa Clarita community is in mourning after a local high school student was hit and killed by a semi truck while riding his bike earlier this week.

Louie Barba, 17, was riding his bike to school at the Academy of the Canyons, when he was struck by a truck at McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle around 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. Officials have called the crash an accident.

Barba was a senior at the Academy. His family told FOX 11 that he had just gotten his driver's license, and was excited to use it. Barba was killed one month to the day after his 17th birthday.

"I called him a lumberjack. Because he always wore like his flannels," said Paru Nair, one of Barba's classmates. "He knew all of us. He made friends with everyone. I know a lot of people who said that he was their first friend at school, and he was one of my first friends."

The Santa Clarita Runners Club has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the family in the wake of the 17-year-old's death.

"Louie was not just any teenager; he was a beacon of joy, hope, and dreams," the club's message read. "A brilliant student, he was adored by his peers, teachers, and every life he touched. Those hallways of the Academy will surely miss his infectious laughter, his unwavering dedication to learning, and his unforgettable presence."

The GoFundMe campaign established for Barba's family has raised nearly $41,000 as of Saturday, Oct. 14, nearly the double the initial $21,000 goal. Information on that fundraiser can be found here.

Family told the FOX 11 that a service for Barba will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park: 23287 North Sierra Hwe, Newhall, CA 91321.

"I just want to say thank you everyone," said Louie's mom Oksana Wegner. "We are so crushed to lose Louie but all the support means so much. We feel your love and we really appreciate it."