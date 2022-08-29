Woman, dog hit and killed by SUV in Anaheim

A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday.

Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

"Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased dog in the southbound lanes of Euclid Street," Carringer said. "The female pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center. However, she was pronounced deceased."

The victim was identified as Jessica Jaynee Jenkins of Fullerton, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

"The initial investigation revealed the woman, a local transient, and her dog attempted to cross illegally, eastbound across Euclid Street when they were struck by the motorist driving southbound," Steinle said.

The 22-year-old man who was driving the Dodge SUV remained at the scene and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, investigators said.