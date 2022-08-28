3 killed, 2 injured in fiery Saugus crash

Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a traffic collision in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash was reported just after 4:12 p.m. in the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road near Riverview Road, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. Images from SkyFOX show two vehicles — a white BMW and a blue GMC van — collided. Reports say that the BMW caught fire shortly after the crash.

The three people killed were reported dead at the scene. Two others were transported from the scene with critical injuries. Both directions of San Francisquito Canyon Road while crews worked on the scene.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash or any of the people involved.