2 killed, 1 injured in 4-car crash in South Los Angeles

Two people were killed and another person was injured after a four-car collision in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, police said.

The crash was reported just before 4:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of S. Broadway and Manchester Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood.

Patrolling officers with the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly observed the driver of a Cadillac who was speeding. They tried to stop him, but the suspect was allegedly driving so fast, that the officers pulled away.

A short time later, the suspect crashed into a BMW that caused a chain reaction and two other vehicles were involved. A young couple in their 30s was in the BMW, and they were declared dead at the scene by authorities. The driver of a semi-truck was also injured in the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The suspect is said to be in his early 20s and was taken into police custody.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

