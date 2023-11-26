Woman allegedly pickpocketed at Glendale Galleria; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in connection with the alleged pickpocketing of a woman at the Glendale Galleria, according to police.

The two suspects, whose identities were not released by authorities, allegedly pickpocketed the woman of her purse. She was able to report the crime right away, which led authorities to the couple outside as they were just getting into the getaway car.

The woman's purse was returned along with other stolen merchandise, officials said.

The two suspects were booked for numerous theft charges.