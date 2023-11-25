Police chase alleged DUI driver through LA County

The California Highway Patrol is chasing a driver through Los Angeles County Saturday Night. SkyFOX is live over the chase.

Reports of the chase came in around 10 p.m. in the Bell area. Police said the driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After chasing the driver onto the freeway, Bell Police handed the chase off to CHP.

The driver eventually made their way toward downtown LA via the 10 Freeway, near the stretch of the freeway that was closed for about a week due to a massive fire.

Despite police initially saying that the driver was wanted for DUI, the driver was able to make lane changes on the freeway at high speeds, but otherwise appeared to be driving normally.

As the driver headed toward East LA, they reached speeds of 100 to 120 mph.

The driver then continued through downtown and into the San Gabriel Valley, before eventually heading in another large circle, down the 605 then getting on the 405 north.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.