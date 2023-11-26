2 wanted for Corvette ZR1 theft from Calabasas dealership

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing a Corvette from a dealership in Calabasas, then abandoning it at a Burger King in downtown Los Angeles.

It happened Nov. 12 at the Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas located at 24181 Calabasas Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects allegedly shattered a pane of glass on a metal roll gate to enter the delivery garage, then got into a blue 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 that had a "Mercedes of Calabasas" rear paper plate.

Once they were able to start the car "by unknown means," they drove it through the roll-up gate exit, according to a statement from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

The Corvette was located a day later at the Burger King at 700 W. Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Anyone with information about the alleged burglary is asked to contact the sheriff's station at 818-878-1808. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.



