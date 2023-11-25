Shots fired at Northridge Fashion Center during Black Friday shopping

A shooting occurred at the Northridge Fashion Center Friday amid busy Black Friday shopping, prompting a police investigation but no reported injuries.

Officers responded to the mall in the 9300 block of Tampa Ave. just before 6 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting, which was believed to be the result of a dispute between several juvenile suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

It was unclear where the shots originated, but police cordoned off the area for public safety.

The LAPD did not immediately report any arrests, but shared that investigators were searching for a silver 2003 Honda Accord in connection with the shooting.

Police said they would continue patrolling the mall and other shopping centers throughout Los Angeles County during the busy holiday shopping season.

Authorities revealed no further information at this time.