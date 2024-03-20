Glendale police warn residents of suspects using 'Wi-Fi blockers' during home robberies

Glendale police warned residents Wednesday about burglars using Wi-Fi blockers to jam home security systems.

The technology is used by burglars who want to disrupt the signals emitted by home Wi-Fi systems, rendering the home's alarm warning system ineffective. The camera does not record video of the burglars, nor does the homeowner even get a notification of a disturbance.

Unfortunately, this tactic is one that Angelenos are all too familiar with. Very recently, the Los Angeles Police Department warned Mid-Wilshire and Mid-City residents of similar incidents.

In order to avoid being targeted, security experts and law enforcement both suggest the following: