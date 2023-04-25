Robbers target Lucy's Drive-In in Mid-City; Good Samaritan gets head slammed trying to stop suspects

An armed robbery left Lucy's Drive-In in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood ended with the suspects getting away with an underwhelming amount of cash and a Good Samaritan suffering a head injury.

The suspects, appeared to order their food, snuck under the counter's Plexiglas early Tuesday morning – close to midnight – and grabbed the cash register. As the suspect tried to get away, a customer tried to stop the robber, but the good Samaritan got knocked down after a brief struggle.

The staff with the LA institution questions if the suspects, one of them being armed, intended to specifically target Lucy's. This comes as the suspects ran off with only $400.

As of late Tuesday night, the search remains on for the two suspects involved in the violent armed robbery.