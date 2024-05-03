'We're not safe': Metro bus driver expresses concern following series of violent attacks

An LA Metro bus driver is speaking out about the safety issues aboard buses.

On Friday, Metro bus operators staged a "sick-out" to demand safer working conditions.

Recently bus operators and riders have found themselves the target of assaults, mostly coming at random or from alleged attackers with mental health concerns.

"We're not demanding anything. All we're asking is for there to be safety," a bus driver, who wants to remain anonymous told FOX 11.

"I want the viewers to understand that we as bus operators are there for you. That being said, we're not safe. The safety is not provided for us to do our jobs. I can't do my job safely if I don't feel safe."

During Friday "sick-out", Metro said 10% of its operators called in sick-- that represents 360 operators.

Following a series of violent attacks, Metro's Board of Directors declared a public safety emergency. The measure includes a plan to retrofit the buses with shatterproof barriers to enclose drivers. But our source believes it will be pointless.

"We've had a bus operator hijacked at gunpoint. We've had operators stabbed, or attempted stabbing. We've had operators physically attacked."

RELATED:

"We pick up people that shouldn't be on buses. And the call for help from authorities takes a long time, sometimes they don't even show up."

According to Metro, assaults on bus operators increased from 92 attacks in 2019 to 160 in 2023, and they continue to escalate this year.

"What we're asking for is a show of force or a show of safety force of authority."

As for the embattled Metro Ambassador Program, bus drivers don't have much faith in it.

The "sick-out" was a one-day event, but drivers say don't be surprised if it happens again. Because of the "stick-out", the union decided to meet with the drivers. The meeting was scheduled for Friday night.