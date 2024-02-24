Authorities seek help ID'ing suspect in deadly LA Metro bus pepper-spray attack

Authorities continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly attack on a 63-year-old man who was pepper-sprayed during an altercation on a Metro bus in Koreatown. The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Police responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon Thursday, Feb. 22 just before 11pm near the area of Western Ave. and Olympic Blvd. When officers arrived they learned the suspect began pepper spraying the victim before running off the bus.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual (photo courtesy LAPD).

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who was wearing black attire and rainbow-colored shoes at the time of the attack, police said.

The manner and cause of death is still under investigation, according to the LAPD. No further information regarding the victim or the incident was made available at this time.

Anyone with information about the altercation was urged to call the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.