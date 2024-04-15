VP Harris traveling in and out of LAX Monday

If your Monday plans include Los Angeles International Airport, be prepared for extra delays and plan accordingly as Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling, too.

According to the White House, VP Harris will depart LAX just after 10 a.m. for Las Vegas, and will return to Los Angeles at 5 p.m.

Further details on Harris' trip were not immediately released.

SUGGESTED:

The vice president's trip come two days after she and President Joe Biden met with the national security team following Iran's drone attack on Israel over the weekend.

"Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad, and we stand with the people of Israel in defense against these attacks," Harris wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Iranian attack on Saturday, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Associated Press reports.







