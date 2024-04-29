34 arrested in operation targeting gang members, illegal gun possession

Dozens of suspected gang members were arrested during a week-long operation to crack down on crime in San Bernardino County.

According to authorities, the operation happened between April 20 and April 26 in San Bernardino and surrounding county areas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Officials said 12 search warrants were served in Hesperia, San Bernardino, Victorville, Fontana, Adelanto, and Colton.

Additionally, over 25 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine was recovered, and 32 firearms, which included two ghost guns, were seized.

All 34 people arrested face felony charges.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the operation, including the California Highway Patrol, local police departments in Ontario, Upland, and Fontana, as well as the Department of Homeland Security.