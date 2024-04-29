34 arrested in operation targeting gang members, illegal gun possession
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Dozens of suspected gang members were arrested during a week-long operation to crack down on crime in San Bernardino County.
According to authorities, the operation happened between April 20 and April 26 in San Bernardino and surrounding county areas.
Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
Officials said 12 search warrants were served in Hesperia, San Bernardino, Victorville, Fontana, Adelanto, and Colton.
Additionally, over 25 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine was recovered, and 32 firearms, which included two ghost guns, were seized.
SUGGESTED:
- Security guard shot outside music executive Cash XO’s Encino home
- 5 people killed in 2-car crash outside Lancaster
- Woman bitten by dog in Malibu, owner flees
- Wrong-way driver crashes multiple times on Riverside freeway, injures 3
All 34 people arrested face felony charges.
Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the operation, including the California Highway Patrol, local police departments in Ontario, Upland, and Fontana, as well as the Department of Homeland Security.