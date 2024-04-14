Marina Del Rey gunman accused of livestreaming shooting from apartment rooftop

article

A suspected gunman is in custody – but not before drawing an active-shooter response for allegedly spraying bullets from the rooftop of a Marina del Rey apartment building.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting from the 4100 block of Via Marina around 10:15 p.m. According to LASD, the suspect was shooting at random from the apartment's rooftop.

According to a report from the City News Service, the alleged shooter was livestreaming the incident on social media.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody around 1:30 a.m., according to CNS' report.

As of early Sunday morning, officials have not released the suspect's identity. It is also unknown what prompted the suspect to start shooting at random.

At the time of the incident, officials did not give a number or specify if innocent people were hit by the alleged rooftop gunman.