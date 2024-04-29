Topgolf to open newest Southern California location in Montebello

Topgolf is just days away from opening its newest location in Montebello.

This marks the third location in Southern California after El Segundo and Ontario. It's the 100th outdoor Topgolf venue globally.

Located about 10 minutes east of downtown Los Angeles off the 60 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, the three-story venue at 100 Topgolf Drive sits adjacent to the full redesigned Montebello Golf Course, which now features two new courses.

This venue will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, each with lounge-type furniture or high-top tables.

"We're so thrilled to open this venue and thank the city for their partnership. Having a green-grass course next to our off-course experience is a prime example of how the game of golf continues to grow and evolve, and bringing our own unique and accessible style of play to the sport is what we're all about," said Topgolf Senior Vice President of Global Operations Mike Mann.

The Montebello venue also includes a new clubhouse, full-service restaurant, more than 200 HDTVs, outdoor patio, music, and more to complete the full experience.

The venue will employ roughly 450 people for various positions including bay hosts, bartenders, and more.

"The City of Montebello is opening gateways to the community, recreation and shared experiences with this facility's opening. Topgolf not only enhances Montebello's entertainment options but also underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth and providing top-notch recreational experiences for residents and visitors alike," said Montebello Mayor Scarlet Peralta.

Topgolf Montebello opens Friday, May 3. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day of the week.