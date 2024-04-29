LA's oldest record store hits the market for nearly $5 million

Los Angeles' oldest record business has officially hit the market, and it could be yours for a cool $4.9 million.

The Record Collector, located in the Melrose Arts District, houses over 500,000 rare and irreplaceable records. Owner and seller Sanders Chase has amassed the collection over a span of 60 years.

The original Record Collector first opened on Highland Avenue when Chase was just 22. At that time, he started with just 10,000 classical recordings.

Famous faces have been through the Record Collector's doors, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Bette Midler.

"The Record Collector" has carried the analogue torch for 50 years. Sandy is ready to pass the torch to someone for the next 50… The Record Collector has made its groove and is here for eternity," the listing said in part.

The property spans 3,338 sq feet on the north side of Melrose Boulevard.

Listing agents for the Record Collector are Brett Alphin and Pam Griffits with Compass Commercial.