Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in California

The 2020 General Election is slowly approaching. Millions of people will get to cast their ballots in November but before you hit the polls, here is everything you need to know about voting in Southern California.

When can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. You can visit a local vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote centers will be open every day beginning October 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can personally deliver your ballot to a vote center before closing time on November 3rd. If you vote by mail in ballot your ballot must be postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and received by your county elections office no later than November 20, 2020.

Some counties are offering a new tool called “Where MY Ballot?” that allows voters to track the status of their mail in ballots. To see if your county is participating, visit: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot/



Where can I vote?

You can cast your ballot at any of your local vote centers. In Los Angeles County vote centers will be available beginning Saturday, October 24 and all vote centers will be available Friday, October 30.

This year several Los Angeles arenas like Dodger Stadium, the Forum in Inglewood and the Honda Center in Anaheim have transformed into a vote center.

For the first time in history, Honda Center will serve as a vote center, which will provide a full-service voting experience to Orange County voters and opens October 30.

You can find a local vote center by visiting the California Secretary of State website.

What is different this year?

What makes voting different in the 2020 General Election is that due to COVID-19 all registered voters in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. County officials will begin mailing ballots by October 5. State officials say vote-by-mail will help ensure safe physical distancing at voting centers.

You can visit vote.ca.gov for more information and tools for this year’s election.

Voter Registration

According to the state, Californians must be registered to vote at least 15 days before Election Day. If the registration deadline has passed you can check with your county if same day voter registration is available.

Visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov for a list of early voting locations where you can complete the Same Day Voter Registration Process. If you need to register on Election Day you can use the state’s polling place lookup tool online to find a local polling location.

Once you register, you may vote in all state and local elections. You do not need to register again unless you change your name or political party preference. If you move, you can update your California residence address by re-registering online or by submitting a paper voter registration application.

Register to vote in California

Eligibility Requirements

In the state of California you can register to vote if you meet the following requirements.

Must be a United States citizen and a resident of California

Must be 18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

County by county breakdown

Los Angeles County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit lavote.

Ventura County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit recorder.countyofventura.org

Orange County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit ocvote.com

San Bernardino County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit sbcountyelections.com

Riverside County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit voteinfo.net