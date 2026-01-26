Super Bowl 2026: ICE agents to conduct enforcement as Trump boycotts game

The Brief ICE agents will conduct enforcement at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, with federal officials confirming agents will be present throughout Levi’s Stadium during the Feb. 8 game. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set for a high-stakes rematch of their 2015 championship, but the game is being overshadowed by a "directive from the president" targeting the event. A growing protest movement is urging the NFL to block ICE, as athletes and activists speak out against visible federal patrols following recent controversial enforcement incidents.



The stage is set for a historic rematch as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks clinched their spots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

But as the highly-anticipated showcase nears, the battle on the field is being met with a sharp warning from federal officials regarding immigration enforcement inside the stadium.

What we know:

Super Bowl LX, scheduled for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium, will feature a rematch of the 2015 championship game after the Patriots defeated the Broncos and the Seahawks beat the Rams in the conference finals.

While fans are focused on the quarterback duel between Drake Maye and Sam Darnold, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will have a major, visible presence at the venue.

DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski stated that enforcement is a "directive from the president" and will not be paused for the Super Bowl.

This follows intense criticism from President Donald Trump, who recently announced he would boycott the game.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL's selection of Bad Bunny—who previously skipped U.S. tour dates due to fears of ICE raids—calling the halftime choice "absolutely ridiculous" and "terrible."

What they're saying:

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else," said Corey Lewandowski on "The Benny Show" podcast. "We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation."

Trump voiced his disapproval of the halftime show and opening ceremony performers Green Day during a recent interview, stating, "I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred."

Bad Bunny previously addressed the issue in September, noting, "The issue of, like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]... it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

Big picture view:

The federal surge at the Super Bowl comes as the nation grapples with the fallout from the Jan. 24 killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a VA hospital and a legal gun owner, was fatally shot by federal Border Patrol agents during a scuffle at a protest.

While the DHS has labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist" who "violently resisted," bystander videos appear to show him filming agents and attempting to assist a woman who had been shoved to the ground before he was tackled and shot.

Pretti’s death is the third fatal shooting by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis this month, including the killing of Renée Good on Jan. 7.

These events have sparked a nationwide wave of protests and a growing "No ICE at Super Bowl" movement, with over 150,000 people signing petitions for the NFL to bar federal agents from the stadium.

What we don't know:

The NFL has not yet issued a formal comment on how the increased ICE presence will impact stadium entry or if it has coordinated with federal agents on specific security protocols.

It also remains unclear if the planned "No ICE at Super Bowl" protests—which have gained momentum following the most recent fatal enforcement incident in Minneapolis—will disrupt the game day schedule.

What's next:

The New England Patriots (17-3) and Seattle Seahawks (16-4) will arrive in the Bay Area this week to begin preparations for the title game.

Fans attending the festivities should expect unprecedented security protocols.

Rapid response networks and legal advocacy groups in Santa Clara have already begun mobilizing to provide resources for attendees who may be affected by federal enforcement activities during Super Bowl weekend.

What you can do:

If you are attending the game or surrounding festivities, it is important to understand your rights during law enforcement encounters:

Know Your Rights: You have the right to remain silent. You do not have to discuss your citizenship or immigration status with federal agents.

Remain Calm: If approached, do not run or resist; clearly state that you are exercising your right to remain silent.

Seek Legal Help: If you witness an enforcement action or need immediate support, the Rapid Response Network for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties can be reached at 408-290-1144.