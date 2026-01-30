Kaiser Permanente strike enters 5th day as 31,000 health care workers walk out

The Brief Over 31,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers entered their fifth day of an open-ended strike Friday across California and Hawaii. The UNAC/UHCP union alleges unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining, while Kaiser leaders claim the dispute is strictly about wages. Picket lines remain active at hospitals and clinics as both sides remain deadlocked over staffing levels and contract terms.



Thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses and specialty health care professionals are continuing a massive, multi-state strike this Friday, marking nearly a week of picket lines as contract negotiations remain stalled.

What we know:

The strike, which began Monday morning, involves approximately 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP).

The group includes a wide range of staff, from registered nurses and pharmacists to midwives and rehab therapists.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kaiser Permanente workers across California, Hawaii go on strike

The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Kaiser walked away from the bargaining table in December and attempted to bypass the established national bargaining process.

Local perspective:

Picket lines are up at Kaiser hospitals and clinics in Northern California, Central California, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, as well as in Hawaii.

LA/Orange

Anaheim Medical Center, 3440 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Irvine Medical Center, 6640 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618

Downey Medical Center, 9333 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242

South Bay Medical Center, 25825 Vermont Ave, Harbor City, CA 90710

Los Angeles Medical Center, 4867 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

West Los Angeles Medical Center, 6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Panorama City Medical Center, 13651 Willard St., Panorama City, CA 91402

Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Riverside/San Bernardino

Riverside Medical Center, 10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505

Fontana Medical Center, 9961 Sierra Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

Ontario Medical Center, 2295 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761

San Diego

Zion Medical Center, 4647 Zion Ave. San Diego, CA 92120

San Diego Medical Center, 9455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

San Marcos Medical Center, 360 Rush Dr, San Marcos, CA 92078

Central/Bakersfield

Kaiser Stockdale Medical Offices, 3501 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309

Lancaster Medical Office Building, 43112 15th St. West, Lancaster, CA 93534

Northern California

Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661

Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Hawaii

Moanalua Medical Center, 3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819

What they're saying:

Union leaders argue the strike is a necessary response to systemic issues.

"We're striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients," said Charmaine S. Morales, RN and president of UNAC/UHCP. She emphasized that the move is intended to address "moral injury" and a lack of respect for caregivers.

The other side:

A statement released by Kaiser Permanente issued a statement saying it has "proposed 21.5% wage increases — our strongest national bargaining offer ever — and we are prepared to close agreements at local tables now. Employees deserve their raises and patients deserve our full attention, not prolonged disputes."

Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, described Kaiser's latest contract offer as "one of the strongest nursing contract offers in California this year" once step increases and local adjustments are factored in.

"Despite the union's claims, this strike is about wages. This open-ended strike by UNAC/UHCP is unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table. The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve," Applin-Jones said.

Timeline:

May: Contract bargaining officially begins between Kaiser and the union.

December: The union alleges Kaiser walked away from the bargaining table.

Monday, 7 a.m.: The open-ended strike officially commences across California and Hawaii.

Friday: The strike enters its fifth consecutive day with no immediate resolution in sight.

What's next:

The strike is "open-ended," meaning there is no scheduled end date.

Picket lines are expected to continue until a tentative agreement is reached and ratified by union members.