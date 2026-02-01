VIDEO: Bad Bunny says 'ICE out' during Grammys speech

The Brief Bad Bunny opened his acceptance speech during the Grammys with a statement, "ICE out." The statement comes exactly a week before he takes the field as a headliner in the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. He won the Grammy Award for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" in the best música urbana album category



Bad Bunny is calling for an end to ICE raids.

When Bad Bunny won a Grammy Award for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" in the best música urbana album category, the reggaetón megastar took the stage to take a stand against ICE.

"Before I thank God," the Puerto Rican artist said. "I'm going to say ICE out."

After his statement drew a standing ovation at Crypto.com Arena, Bad Bunny pointed out in his speech that people from Puerto Rico are, in fact, Americans.

"We're not savage. We're not animals. We are not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans," the reggaetón star said. "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love… if we fight, we have to do it with love."

Singer and Los Angeles native Billie Eilish backed Bad Bunny's statement moments after. When Eilish and her brother FINNEAS won song of the year for "Wildflower," the younger sister declared that "no one is illegal on stolen land."

The speech comes exactly a week before Bad Bunny takes the stage as headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. Even though Puerto Rico is an unincorporated U.S. territory, making Bad Bunny a U.S. citizen, President Donald Trump was not a fan of the reggaetón star and Green Day being chosen to perform at the big game.

"I'm anti-them," Trump told the New York Post back in January 2026. "I think it’s a terrible choice."