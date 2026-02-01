Pacific Palisades rebuilding project delayed for months; Residents question LA City review

The Brief The long-awaited rebuilding roadmap for fire-damaged Pacific Palisades remains unreleased months after residents had hoped would be delivered. Residents say the report, developed by AECOM and Hagerty Consulting, has been under review by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for months despite assurances it would be released. Community members have raised concerns about delays, costs nearing $20 million, and unanswered questions about leadership changes tied to the project.



A long-promised rebuilding report meant to guide recovery efforts in Pacific Palisades following last year’s devastating wildfire has still not been released, months after its expected completion date, raising concerns among residents trying to rebuild.

The city of Los Angeles hired infrastructure firm AECOM in June to develop a comprehensive rebuilding roadmap, including plans for infrastructure upgrades, fire protection improvements and updated evacuation routes. The work also involved Hagerty Consulting.

Residents say the report was due to the mayor’s office in mid-November. As of February — more than a year after the fire — the report has not been made public.

"I don’t know where it is," said Kambiz Kamdar, a contractor and longtime Pacific Palisades resident. "The report was due back in mid-November."

After months of public meetings, residents say city officials told them during a meeting last week that the completed documents are currently under review by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

"What’s the document doing in the city attorney’s office for months?" said Jessica Rogers, executive director of the Palisades Long Term Recovery Group and a resident. "I can only question what would require that much investigation."

Residents have also raised concerns about the cost of the consulting work, saying close to $20 million has been paid to AECOM and Hagerty Consulting combined.

"This report is critical," Rogers said. "More than anything, we need to make sure the infrastructure is built properly."

Some residents have also questioned potential conflicts of interest, noting AECOM also serves as a consultant for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Additional concerns were raised after residents learned that leadership involved with AECOM’s work on the project reportedly stepped away shortly before the report was due — a development they say has not been publicly addressed.

"The scariest part for me is, right before this report was due, the leadership of AECOM quit," Rogers said. "And nobody is talking about that."

In November, Councilwoman Traci Park said in an Instagram video that the report would be released within about 30 days. That timeline has since passed without a known public update.

FOX 11 reached out to Mayor Karen Bass’ office, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and AECOM multiple times seeking clarification on the delay. None responded by publication time.

Park did issue a statement emphasizing the urgency of releasing the report and her plans to involve the community once it becomes available.

"Palisades residents are trying to rebuild their homes and their lives, and they deserve answers," Park said. "I’ve pressed every City department and outside partner to treat this with the urgency it demands. Once the AECOM reports are ready, I plan to review them with the community and bring them to my Ad Hoc Committee to make sure we get this right."

Residents say the report is essential for decisions involving power lines, water systems and roads, and that without it, meaningful rebuilding efforts cannot move forward.

"Why would the head of AECOM quit?" Rogers said. "Something is missing here. Why is it stuck in the attorney’s office? Something’s missing here."