Video catches attack on elderly Santa Ana man with shopping cart, suspect in custody
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A suspect is now in custody facing charges of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon after the attack on a 68-year-old man outside a Santa Ana grocery store last month.
Newly released surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the elderly man from behind as he walks to the doors of the store using a cane. The suspect, described as a panhandler by Santa Ana police, then knocks the man over using a shopping cart. Once the elderly man is on the ground, the suspect steals his belongings and runs away.
The incident occurred Sept. 19 in a parking lot at 1400 West Edinger Ave., police said in a statement.
SUGGESTED:
- Man shot to death outside Santa Ana liquor store
- Santa Ana mall employee fights off robbery suspects at the same time
- VIDEO: Good Samaritans help CHP officer struggling with suspect on Santa Ana freeway
The suspect attacked the elderly man after he allegedly declined to give him money, according to reports.
The elderly man who uses a cane and allegedly has a prosthetic leg was hospitalized following the attack. The man's family declined to provide any further information at this time.