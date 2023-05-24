VIDEO: Good Samaritans help CHP officer struggling with suspect on Santa Ana freeway

Video shows the moment some Good Samaritans jump into action to help a California Highway Patrol officer being attacked by a suspect.

It happened Friday in Santa Ana near the Main Street on-ramp.

Officers reportedly stopped to talk with the suspect who was allegedly yelling at drivers and had tried to remove a freeway sign.

CHP officers gave the man a verbal warning, but that's when he reportedly attacked one of them.

Three different Good Samaritans pulled over and rushed in to help.

Together they were able to pull the suspect off the officer and help pin him down while he was arrested.

CHP says records show the suspect was released from jail just the day before.

No other information was immediately available.