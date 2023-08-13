Man shot to death outside Santa Ana liquor store

Authorities are investigating a man's shooting death outside a Santa Ana liquor store Sunday as gang-related.

It happened around 1:52 a.m. in the 2700 block of N. Bristol Street.

According to police, the victim, 29-year-old Jorge Velazquez, was found in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime to come forward and call the SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.