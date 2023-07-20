Santa Ana mall employee fights off robbery suspects at the same time

Dramatic surveillance video shows the moments a mall employee in Santa Ana fighting off two robbery suspects at the same time.

On June 26, the suspects grabbed about $2,700 worth of stuff at the MainPlace Mall and tried to run out with the items. That was when the employee chased them and stopped both suspects just before they got into the mall parking garage.

Mall employees were able to recover all the stolen merchandise, Santa Ana police said.

Police released the description of the two suspects:

Suspect 1: Hispanic man listed at about 5-foot-6. thin build, shaved black hair, brown eyes, mustache, wore a green button-up long sleeve, pair of black shorts, long white socks and a pair of black and red Air Jordan sneakers.

Suspect 2: White man listed at about 6 feet tall, thin build, black hair, brown eyes, black hat, gray sweater, pair of black shorts and knee-high socks.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call 714-245-8351.