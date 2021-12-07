Victims robbed of jewelry outside luxury hotel in downtown LA

Two victims were robbed of expensive jewelry in the valet area outside a luxury hotel in downtown Los Angeles overnight, officials said.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, located at the intersection of 7th and Figueroa streets, two victims were in the valet area when suddenly, a dark-colored BMW pulled up. Two men armed with guns then exited the vehicle and began robbing the victims.

A security guard jumped in to help but ended up having a gun pointed at them.

The victims were robbed of all their jewelry including expensive watches, bracelets and necklaces.

Investigators were working to determine whether the victims were followed to the hotel in what would be another follow-home robbery case in Los Angeles County.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD.

