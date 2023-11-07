Jewish man’s death at Israel-Palestine protest: ‘Conflicting statements’ complicate investigation

More details have emerged after an autopsy was performed on 69-year-old Paul Kessler, a man of Jewish faith, who died the day after dueling pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests erupted in Thousand Oaks. Kessler’s death has rocked the Jewish community as tensions remain high amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff, along with the county’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Chrisopher Young, provided an update during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Sheriff Fryhoff began by offering prayers and thoughts to Kessler’s family. He added the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is "working to gather all facts and evidence to make sense of this incident," and described the investigation as "ongoing and fluid."

See the latest on the investigation below.

What did Paul Kessler’s autopsy reveal?

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Kessler’s cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the matter of death as homicide.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young said on Nov. 5, the hospital staff conducted diagnostic studies, including a CT scan which revealed intracranial injuries, swelling of the brain and hemorrhage surrounding the brain.

An autopsy was performed later Monday and revealed injuries consistent with a fall, including skull fractures, swelling and bruising to the brain.

Young explained the ruling of homicide simply states "death occurred at the hands or actions of another person," and that it doesn’t necessarily mean a crime has been committed.

What does the investigation reveal so far?

Sheriff Fryhoff said on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office began receiving calls regarding a possible assault of an unconscious man at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake boulevards. The caller stated the incident was related to a rally and videos posted to social media showed the dueling protests encompassing. When reviewing the videos, investigators determined there were between 75 and 100 people at the protest.

Three deputies were dispatched to the scene and arrived at 3:22 p.m., along with paramedics. Two minutes later, the sergeant arrived.

When first responders arrived, Fryhoff said Kessler was responsive and conscious. However, he was bleeding from his head and mouth. He was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks by paramedics.

Meanwhile, the person identified as the suspect remained at the scene and was identified by deputies. The suspect also told investigators he was involved in an altercation with Kesler and was one of the people who called 911.

VCSO investigators called several witnesses to the Shell gas station and many of them provided conflicting statements on the events that transpired, as well as who the aggressor was.

Deputies then determined that during the altercation, Kessler fell backward and hit his head. However, what happened beforehand remains unknown.

By 5:32 p.m., Kessler was listed as critical by hospital staff and he remained conscious.

Dr. Young said Mr. Kessler’s condition continued to deteriorate and by 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, he was declared dead.

The VCSO then received a call from the hospital just before 2:55 a.m. Monday. They were informed Kessler died and by 3 a.m., an investigation was launched, and a medical examiner was notified.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Investigators Issue a Search Warrant

A search warrant was obtained Monday afternoon and just before 5 p.m., the suspect was detained in Simi Valley.

Investigators searched the suspect’s home in Moorpark and at this time, Sheriff Fryhoff said investigators cannot comment on their findings.

A hate crime has not been ruled out, and they continue to investigate Kessler’s death as a homicide. The 50-year-old suspect was released by 6:15 p.m. and his name has not been released by authorities.

Sheriff Fryhoff clarified no arrests have been made in the case.

"We want to assure the Muslim and Jewish communities that we stand with them both at this time," and "remains committed to protecting rights and safety of all residents regardless of their race or ethnicity."

Sheriff Fryhoff added they will have increased security around mosques, Muslim community centers and Jewish places of worship.

Those with pictures, videos, or additional information are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online to Ventura County Crime Stoppers.