Son accused of murdering his own mother in Burbank

A Burbank man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his own mother.

It happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. at their home in the 800 block of N. Avon Street, according to police.

The victim, 57-year-old Karyn Lombardo, died during a fight in the home, which she shared with her son, 25-year-old Kyle Lombardo, and her husband, police said.

An investigation led to Kyle Lombardo's arrest for suspicion of murder based on information and evidence obtained at the scene, according to officials. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects and say there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burbank Police detectives at 818-238-3210.