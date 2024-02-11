2 men found shot to death in trailer in Whittier

An investigation is underway after two men were fatally shot and another critically injured in Whittier.

It happened around 1 a.m. in a parking lot in the 8000 block of Painter Avenue, according to police.

Responding officers found three men inside a trailer. All three victims were shot multiple times, authorities said.

SUGGESTED:

Two men died at the scene and the third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.

It is unknown if the suspect or victims knew each other.

No other information was immediately available.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-567-9240. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.