Long Beach police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted elderly woman

Long Beach police searched Saturday for a man suspected of talking his way into the home of an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her.

The attack was reported at 10:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Third Street and Temple Avenue in Bluff Heights, according to a Long Beach Police Department bulletin.

A man described as a bearded, heavy-set Hispanic between 35 and 45 years old and 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 allegedly told the victim he knew her son to gain entry, then sexually assaulted her, police alleged. The suspect fled in a dark blue or green 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan.

Police warned residents to always verify the identification of unknown people who come to the door, use a two-way communication or video system and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about Friday's alleged sexual assault was asked to call LBPD's sex crimes unit at 562-570-7368.