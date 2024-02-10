1 in custody after police chase in LA County

One person is in custody after a high-speed police chase that led the Los Angeles Police Department from downtown LA to the City of Industry. A second suspect may still be on the run.

Reports of the chase came in before 4:30 p.m. According to the LAPD, the driver was wanted for allegedly stealing a car. The pursuit was picked up in the southwest area near Adams Boulevard. The pursuit headed east on the 110 Freeway, with officers in pursuit. Shortly after that, the LAPD shifted to tracking mode.

The driver eventually made their way to the 60 Freeway westbound, using the shoulder at times to get around traffic. The driver then eventually headed in the opposite direction, heading east, reaching speeds of 100 mph at times.

From there, the driver headed into the City of Industry.

The driver then got off the freeway, and pulled under an overpass. Then the driver and a passenger got out and started running. The two were seen running behind a shopping center, before apparently entering a business through an open back door. Officers were then seen staking out in front of a Home Depot.

After several minutes, officers were seen talking to a person in front of the store. Officers then took that person into custody, believing he was one of the two suspects in the car.

No other information was immediately available.