Trevor Bauer's paid leave extended to July 27 amid sexual assault investigation, ESPN reports

It appears the Los Angeles Dodgers won't see pitcher Trevor Bauer back on the mound anytime soon.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bauer's paid leave has been extended to July 27. Both MLBPA, the union representing the players, and MLB agreed to extend Bauer's administrative leave as police in Pasadena and the league continue to look into the allegations against the Dodgers pitcher, Passan reports.

Wednesday's development marks the second time Bauer's paid leave was extended. His initial 7-day leave was initially extended to the end of July 15, before Passan's report from Wednesday indicated that the leave will be extended by almost two weeks.

One of Bauer's agents has said the Dodgers pitcher's interactions with the accuser were "wholly consensual."

Bauer had been on the league's administrative leave since July 2 after the Pasadena Police Department launched an investigation against the pitcher back in late June. A woman claimed Bauer "got physical with her" earlier in the year and the accuser was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

FOX 11 obtained court documents that revealed disturbing details of the alleged assault involving Bauer back on July 1. The woman claimed in the court documents that some of the injuries she suffered from their sexual encounters left her crying and shaking.

While Bauer remains with the Dodgers, the ongoing investigations prompted the team to pull the pitcher's bobblehead night giveaway from the team schedule. All merchandise related to Bauer was also pulled from the Dodgers' official team store.