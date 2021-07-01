Documents reveal disturbing details of alleged assault involving Dodgers' Trevor Bauer

Warning: The following article contains graphic details that may be unsuitable for some readers.

The accuser in a sexual assault investigation against Dodgers star Trevor Bauer was granted a restraining order and court documents reveal disturbing new details of the alleged assault.

The NL Cy Young Award winner is currently being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department.

FOX 11 has opted not to name the accuser at this time or show photos from the documents, in accordance with policy to not identify potential victims of sexual assault.

The documents obtained by FOX 11 state that the 27-year-old accuser is a baseball fan and met Bauer, 30, in April after tagging him on an Instagram story post. After the game, she says Bauer sent her a direct message and the two continued to communicate through the social media app. She states that the pitcher often used "baseball metaphors" in their conversations.

The Dodgers ace then invited the accuser to his Pasadena home after a road series against the Seattle Mariners, the documents allege.

On April 21, the alleged victim said she drove from San Diego to Los Angeles to meet him at his home around 9:30 p.m.

The two would later engage in what the accuser says was consensual sex.

During the sexual encounter, the accuser claims that "he preferred being aggressive," and that she told him it was okay to be "a little rough."

According to the accuser, followed up by asking if she had ever been choked during sex and she replied "yes."

After putting his hands around her neck applying "light pressure," the two continued to have sex. The accuser said that this is when he became more aggressive and she asked him to stop.

She goes on to detail their graphic sexual encounter, claiming the Dodgers star "wrapped my hair around my neck and choked me," the accuser said in the documents. She said she was choked so hard, she lost consciousness.

Documents allege that wasn’t the only sexual encounter the accuser had with Bauer. A month later, she agreed again to a sexual encounter and once again lost consciousness, the documents claim. When she woke up, she said she was so disoriented, she could not remember where she was or who she was with.

While in a fog, she said Bauer rolled her onto her back and that her face was turned to the left. With the right side of her face exposed, she claims he began punching her with a closed fist. She said she became so terrified, she could not speak or move.

The woman claimed in the court documents that some of the injuries she suffered left her crying and violently shaking amid their sexual encounter.

The woman claims that after going home that morning and sleeping the entire day, she woke up the following morning with two black eyes, a swollen jaw and swollen cheekbones.

"I had over ten dark red and scabbed scratches from fingernails on the right side of my face that covered my entire cheek and chin. The lower half of my left gums were bruised black. I had a large bump on the top left side of my head. My upper lip was split open and scabbing and I had a dark bruise covering the left side of my bottom lip. I had severe black bruising over the top of my vagina, and multiple bruises all over the right cheek on my butt," the documents state.

Documents say she checked herself into the emergency room.

She said that later, two police officers came to speak with her asking about how she got her injuries. "I attempted to downplay what occurred out of concern for my privacy and what my statements might lead to," she claims.

She told the officers that she did not want to file charges, and said she had a sexual encounter with a baseball player, but did not name Bauer at that point.

"I was afraid of the repercussions both in the public eye and my own personal life. I was afraid of what Trevor would do if he found out. I remain afraid that Trevor will find me and hurt me for going to the hospital," she wrote.

Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, said in a statement that the encounters between the woman and the Dodgers pitcher were "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship."

Below is a full statement issued by Fetterolf. FOX 11 did not include the woman's name in Fetterolf's statement.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.

Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Dodgers issued the following statement:

"The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."

The Dodgers plan to start Bauer as scheduled on Sunday. When asked about the decision, Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Thursday, "As of now, we’re in the middle of letting the commissioner’s office and Major League Baseball handle this. It’s in their hands. Our direction was to move forward and not do anything in regards to Trevor."

"I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball," he said. "Their recommendation was to move forward and have him start that game on Sunday. For me to try and read into it any more outside of following what they had advised me and [the Dodgers] to do, I chose to follow their lead."

