Tram crashes at Universal CityWalk, multiple people injured

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a Universal CityWalk tram crashed.

Reports of the crash came in around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a total of 14 people were injured in the crash: 13 people had minor injuries, and one person was "moderately" injured.

Images above the scene from SkyFOX showed crews treating several patients on the ground, and the empty tram nearby.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.