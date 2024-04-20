Tram crashes at Universal CityWalk, multiple people injured
LOS ANGELES - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a Universal CityWalk tram crashed.
Reports of the crash came in around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a total of 14 people were injured in the crash: 13 people had minor injuries, and one person was "moderately" injured.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Images above the scene from SkyFOX showed crews treating several patients on the ground, and the empty tram nearby.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.