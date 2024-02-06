Rare tornado warning issued in San Diego

The National Weather Service issued a rare tornado warning in San Diego Tuesday as a relentless atmospheric river continued to dump rain and mountain snow in Southern California.

The warning included the cities of Chula Vista, El Cajon and National City.

In a social media post, NWS said the warning expired at 12:45 p.m. The area affected an estimated 367,500 residents, 96 schools and a hospital.

Orange County, San Diego's neighbor to the north, began experiencing heavy rainfall late Tuesday morning. As a result, the NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning in the area through 1 p.m.

While a tornado warning was issued and later expired, the NWS did not confirm that a tornado struck the area.

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight of the Golden State’s counties, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and San Diego, in anticipation of the potent storm.

In March 2023, several businesses were damaged after a tornado struck Montebello in Los Angeles County. Nearly two months later, the NWS confirmed a tornado hit the Carson-Compton area.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.