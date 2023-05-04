Tornado in Carson-Compton area confirmed by NWS

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in the Carson-Compton area in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning after several residents observed unusual weather activity.

The latest twister comes as a cold spring storm swept through Southern California bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms, and downpours.

According to the NWS' Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale), an EF0 tornado has recorded wind gusts between 65 and 85 mph.

NWS officials added they were able to confirm the "brief weak" tornado based on photographic and video evidence that showed swirling debris beneath the updraft base of a thunderstorm.

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree, as well as at least two buildings and multiple vehicles damaged by the small tornado in Carson.

Meanwhile, about nine miles northeast of Carson, a resident captured video of the rare weather event in Compton.

No injuries have been reported by authorities.

In late March, multiple buildings were damaged after an EF1 tornado swept through Montebello, which was the strongest tornado to hit the LA area in four decades. Many of the businesses that were hit remain on the road to recovery.

