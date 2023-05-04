Expand / Collapse search

Tornado in Carson-Compton area confirmed by NWS

By
Published 
Updated 1:40PM
Severe Weather
FOX 11

Wild video shows tornado hit Compton area

Video sent to FOX 11 shows the moments an EF0 tornado touched down in Compton Thursday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in the Carson-Compton area in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning after several residents observed unusual weather activity. 

The latest twister comes as a cold spring storm swept through Southern California bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms, and downpours. 

According to the NWS' Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale), an EF0 tornado has recorded wind gusts between 65 and 85 mph. 

NWS officials added they were able to confirm the "brief weak" tornado based on photographic and video evidence that showed swirling debris beneath the updraft base of a thunderstorm. 

SUGGESTED: California storm: Blast of winter-like conditions hit SoCal bringing rain, mountain snow

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree, as well as at least two buildings and multiple vehicles damaged by the small tornado in Carson. 

Carson buildings damaged by storm

At least two buildings were damaged in Carson after a storm swept through the Los Angeles area Thursday.

Meanwhile, about nine miles northeast of Carson, a resident captured video of the rare weather event in Compton.

NWS investigating unusual 'weather event' in Compton

Residents observed an unusual weather event in Compton on Thursday morning.

No injuries have been reported by authorities.

In late March, multiple buildings were damaged after an EF1 tornado swept through Montebello, which was the strongest tornado to hit the LA area in four decades. Many of the businesses that were hit remain on the road to recovery.

RELATED: Tornado damage fallout: Workers fear layoffs if Montebello plant shuts down