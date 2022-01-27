Tioni Theus: Funeral service to be held Thursday for murdered teen

In what has been an already devastating time for the family and friends of Tioni Theus, the teen will be laid to rest Thursday as investigators continue to search for her killer.

The service will be held at the House of Winston located at 9501 Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles' Westmont neighborhood at 12 p.m. Her family says the ceremony will be open to the public.

The reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the 16-year-old’s killer has grown to $110,000, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday. The reward amount has been possible due to a combination of state, county, and city funds.

Authorities are hoping the reward money will offer an incentive for someone to come forward and do the right thing, by giving police the information they need.

On Jan. 8, officials made a grim discovery. Theus’ body was found at the side of the 110 Freeway and officials say she was shot to death before her body was dumped at the side of the freeway.

Gascón said she was last seen leaving her home in Compton on Jan. 7 when she reportedly told her dad she was meeting a friend and going to a party. The DA also said the early stages of the investigation reveal she may have been a victim of human trafficking.

"There is evidence indicating that this young girl may have been the victim of human trafficking," Gascón said, "and this speaks to why we need to do more for survivors of human trafficking, especially children who are exceptionally vulnerable."

Her cousin, Nafeesha Kincy, often speaks on behalf of the family.

"If we can bring awareness and justice for Tioni, it will bring awareness to the greater problem, which is young girls are being taken advantage of. They’re being murdered," Kincy said.

